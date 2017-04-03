Sex offender, 81, on the run

An OAP convicted of 31 child sex offences is still wanted after failing to appear at court.

John Gilbert Blacktop, 81, of Marine Road West, Morecambe was on trial at Bradford Crown Court but failed to turn up for court on Wednesday, March 29.

The pensioner was convicted of 31 child sex offences including one rape and an attempted rape in the 1960s and 70s.

He abused five girls between the ages of five and 14, said Lancashire Police.

The force said: “He was convicted in his absence and sentenced to 21 years in prison and is now wanted.”

Blacktop had been staying in Nottingham during the trial and was seen at Bradford Crown Court at about 2pm last Wednesday.He was next seen in the Oxford Road area of Manchester at around 11am on Friday, March 31 and subsequently seen in Blackpool on April 1. He was described as wearing a dark green blazer and burgundy shirt and was carrying a large green suitcase. Inspector Phil Jones, of West Division, said: “While Mr Blacktop is wanted for failing to appear at court, we are also concerned for his welfare and I would appeal to anyone who sees him, or knows where he may be to get in touch. I would also appeal to Mr Blacktop himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0873 of March 29.