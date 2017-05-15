RNLI crews race to rescue man near the Battery

RNLI crews and police were called to Morecambe Battery to deal with a despondent man.

The coastguard sent the Morecambe RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to assist the police dealing with an incident at 1.30pm on Friday, May 12 near the Battery corner, Heysham.

The inshore lifeboat crew quickly launched and were proceeding to the scene when they were stood down, as the incident had been resolved.

Morecambe RNLI Deputy Launching Authority, Harry Roberts, said: “On this occasion we were not required to carry out a rescue operation and the police incident was safely resolved. We will always respond to work alongside other emergency services when lives are at risk.”