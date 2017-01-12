Police warning after car crimes in Heysham and Hest Bank

Police have warned vehicle owners to be on their guard after a spate of thefts in Heysham and Hest Bank.

Officers have advised the public to ensure their vehicles are locked and secure with nothing on display.

The thefts have mainly been overnight and insecure vehicles have been targeted.

One incident was the theft of a laptop from a car in Heysham .

The computer was stolen from a Vauxhall Astra which was parked on Yealand Avenue overnight between January 8 and January 9. If you have any information which can help police with their enquiries contact them on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.