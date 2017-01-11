Search

Police appeal after family suffer racist abuse at Holiday Inn

Police would like to speak to this man regarding the incident

Police are appealing for information after a report of a racially aggravated offence in Lancaster.

The incident happened on 11 December between 11.15 and 12pm in a coffee shop in the Holiday Inn on Caton Road.

According to police a man was with his family, which included his children, when they were served ahead of another man in a queue. Another man then confronted the family and shouted obscene and racist comments.

A spokesperson for Lancaster police said in a post to their Facebook page: "What happened has, understandably, left [the family] extremely distressed and upset and we’ve been working hard to find who’s responsible.

"As part of our enquiries, we now have an image of a man who we think may be able to help us with our investigation."

Anybody with information can e-mail the police at 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and use the reference WB1610256.