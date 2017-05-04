Plea to dog owners after sheep worrying

Cumbria Police is renewing its plea to dog owners to keep their dogs under control when walking in the countryside.

So far this year there have already been 33 incidents of sheep worrying – which includes attacking or chasing livestock - and 9 in April alone. These incidents have taken place right across the county including in Kirkby Lonsdale, Ainstable, Ambleside, Cleator Moor and Roweltown.

It is an offence to allow a dog to worry livestock and in some circumstances landowners have a defence in law to shoot dogs that are endangering their livestock.

Police have the power to seize a dog to prevent worrying, and an owner can be fined up to £1,000 for the offence.

Wildlife Officer Sarah Rolland said: “This is a very serious issue that can lead to significant consequences for sheep and therefore farmers. “ Contact Cumbria Police on 101.