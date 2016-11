Police in Morecambe are now offering jingle bells to clip to a purse or handbag to deter shoplifters.

The idea of the bells is that if a shoplifter tries to get into your bag or purse, the ring of the bells will alert the handbag or purse owner.

The bells are especially relevant during the Christmas season when people go to busy shopping centres where it is easy to be targeted.

Pick up your bells at Morecambe police station.