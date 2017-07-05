New crime hub offers victims’ support

Victims of crime will be offered emotional support, information and practical helpwith the launch of a new hub in Lancaster.

Lancashire Victim Services officially launched their Lancaster hub on June 30 with the help of Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The multi-crime teams working from the hubs are made up of independent victim advocates who can offer support following any type of crime.

Specialist support is available from independent domestic violence advisors, independent sexual violence advisors, children and young people case workers and hate crime case workers.

The Lancaster Hub is based on White Cross Business Park in Lancaster. Call 0300 323 085, or email info@lancashirevictimservices.org.