Missing teenager could be in Morecambe

Police are looking for a missing teenager believed to be in either the Morecambe or Chorley areas.

Miss Megan Cross, 15, was last seen in Chorley at around lunchtime on Wednesday July 12.

She is described as white, approx. 5ft 3ins tall, wearing a brown jacket and either blue skinny jeans or black leggings, carrying a JD carrier bag.

Police are appealing to anyone who sees Megan or knows where she is to get in touch with them.

Police would also ask Megan to contact them if she sees this appeal to let them know she is safe and well.

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log number LC-20170716-0494.