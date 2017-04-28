Missing sex offender committed offences in Carnforth

Police are appealing for help to find a missing sex offender convicted of historic sex offences in Carnforth.

Christopher Spelman, 57, whose last known address was in Liverpool, was last seen in St Helens.

He was convicted of a number of historic sex offences against a girl under 14 which happened in Carnforth in 2014.

He is wanted for breaching his notification requirements after he failed to register his new address in Cheshire in December 2016.

The last reported sighting of him was in the St Helens area within the last three weeks.

DS Angela Grey from the Sex Offenders Management Unit said: “We are continuing our enquiries to locate Christopher Spelman who was most recently spotted in the St Helens area. If anyone has seen him or has any information on his current whereabouts I would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.”

He may have grown a full beard and is previously known to have camped outdoors.

If you have any information that could help us locate Christopher Spellman, please call 101 or contact the Sex Offenders Management Unit on 01772 209101 or email somu@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.