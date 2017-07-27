Lancaster ranked sixth in the UK for burglary hauls

Lancaster is home to some of the richest burglars in the UK, ranking at sixth on the list of burglary capitals.

This is according to new claims data released by Privilge Home Insurance.

Between January 2016 and April 2017 the average thief in the Lancaster area, made off with £4,183.81 from every home burgled.

Lichfield is home to the richest burglars in the UK, with the average burglar’s haul totalling over £5,000

St. Albans and Durham also appear in the top three, whilst London is eighth on the list.

Christian Mendes, head of Privilege home insurance, said: “Interestingly, we can see the average value of stolen goods from households in smaller cities, equates to more than some of the UK’s larger cities. This data highlights the importance of having a reliable insurance policy in place to cover any stolen items, no matter where you call home. “By having the correct policy in place, you can focus on dealing with the emotional side of having to deal with a burglary without having to worry about your home insurance cover.”

Lancashire Police are offering advice on how to prevent burglaries at: https://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/property-safety/burglary/. By taking just a few simple steps you can reduce the risk of becoming a victim of burglary.