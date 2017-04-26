HGV driver fined over tachograph

A heavy goods vehicle driver has admitted deliberately altering a lorry tachograph with intent to deceive the authorities.

Sebastian Andrzej Blizniak, 33, from St Mildred’s Way in Heysham, near Lancaster, is more than £1,000 out of pocket after he also admitted failing to take a reduced daily rest period of at least nine consecutive hours, and a further offence of driving motor vehicle for more than 10 hours in a working day in contravention of regulations.

He appeared before Chorley Magistrates’ Court

The 33-year-old was ordered to pay a £419 fine by the bench, along with a £42 victim surcharge and costs of £311.

The court heard the offences came to light in November when he was stopped at Heysham Dock.