Egg hunt celebrates Morecambe project success

An Easter egg hunt for children organised by two groups clubbing together to tackle anti-social behaviour took place in Morecambe.

The event was organised by Great Places Housing Group in conjunction with Regent Park Studio, who have been working together since 2014.

Regent Park Studio provides a number of stunts, sports and recreational activities for young people in Morecambe, and following a string of community safety incidents caused by younger residents, now also incorporate behaviour conduct tracking into their sessions.

Katherine Michaels, community development coordinator at Great Places, said: “It was great to celebrate the achievements of these young people by getting out in the fresh air for an old fashioned Easter egg hunt! “We’ve received lots of positive feedback, particularly from the local police.”