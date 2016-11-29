Drug bushes chopped down at prom site

Bushes in which people were drinking, taking drugs , going to the toilet and camping out have been chopped down by the council.

The bushes which bordered the Morecambe Dome site were a haven for birds such as breeding blackbirds, robins, blue tits, wrens and sparrows according to an RSPB representative who contacted The Visitor after concerns were raised by a local who had seen the loss of the ‘significant’ haven.

But thecouncil have now cleared the bushes as part of improvement works in the town centre , saying they were being used for ‘immoral and anti-social’ activities.

Coun Darren Clifford, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism and leisure, said: “The selective clearance of shrubs and bushes bordering the former Dome site is being undertaken as part of the improvement works to provide Morecambe with an attractive, safe and inviting environment for outdoor events, festivals and concerts.

“These shrubberies were very overgrown and being used for a number of immoral and anti-social activities including drink and drug taking. During the clearance work, a large number of needles were removed from the shrubberies, which were also being used as a toilet and encampment.

“Although the removal of two large shrubberies will reduce habitat for birds, the proposals will retain the large shrubbery that borders the promenade and which provides the greatest diversity of shrubs and trees.”

The plans are being funded from the Department for Communities and Local Government Coastal Communities Revival Fund.