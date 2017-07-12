Dog walker punched in attack in Lancaster

Police are trying to trace witnesses to an assault in Lancaster.

Details have just been released by police of the assault which happened at 5.30pm on Monday June 26.

A man was out walking his dog on Quay Meadow behind the George and Dragon pub when he came across a group of men sat on some benches in the company of two dogs off their leads.

The dogs became aggressive and so the man told the men to put the dogs on leads which then led to an argument.

One of the group squared up to the man and punched him, causing him to fall backwards to the floor. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the assault.

PC Jim Buddo from Lancaster Police said: “This was a nasty assault on a man who was concerned about two dogs showing aggression whilst off their leads.If you think you saw the group or the man being punched, please make contact with us.”

Anyone with information can call 01524 596621 or if they fail to get an answer, 101 quoting log number LC-20170628-0806. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or crime can be reported online at crimestoppers-uk.org.