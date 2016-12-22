Crime prevention campaign launched

Police have launched their annual Christmas crime prevention campaign which is aimed at helping to ensure all of the county’s residents have a safe and happy Christmas.

Officers will be handing out advice and information to help people keep their presents and property safe over the festive season, but also giving advice on what support is out there – from Police and other agencies - for people feeling less than festive.

Campaign messages will include traditional advice on how to prevent and report crime as well as where to turn if you are feeling down or have been a victim of crime and just want someone to talk to.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “I want everyone in Lancashire to be able to enjoy a safe and peaceful Christmas and our officers will continue their efforts to prevent and tackle crime over the festive period.”