Court listings 29/06/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ANDERTON, Nicholas James (40), Bowfell Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order for suspended sentence. Suspended sentence change to 12 weeks’ prison suspended for 12 months.

BOWDEN, Joshua (20), Mearbeck Place, Lancaster. Assault. Community orde r - curfew with electronic tag, rehabilitation activity. Compensation £250.

CAMPBELL, Philip Michael (26), White Lund Road, Morecambe. Assault. Community order - rehabilitation activity. Restraining order. Compensation £150, costs £685.

COLEMAN, John Paul (28), Euston Grove, Morecambe. Breached a suspended sentence order. 23 weeks prison suspended for 18 months. 220 hours unpaid work over the next 12 months.

CROSSTHWAITE, Andrew Noel (29), No fixed abode. Failed to comply with community requirement of suspended sentence, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with licence, took car without owner’s consent. Jailed for six weeks, banned from driving for two years, costs £115.

DUNKELD, Dean Thomas (34), Pottery Gardens, Lancaster. Failed to provide breath specimen. Community order - unpaid work requirement. Costs £170, Disqualified for six months

PEARCY, Ian (46), Regent Leisure Park, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 18 months, restraining order, £2,000 compensation, £20 costs. Breached above restraining order, committed offence while on conditional discharge. Community order - rehabilitation activity. Fined £40. Costs £170.

SMITH, Anthony (52), Albert Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. Order varied to include curfew.

TANDY, Michael Craig (26), Hale Carr Lane, Heysham. Assault. Breached a restraining order for harassment. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for two years. Restraining order made. Comp £100. Costs £200.

WOODCOCK, Martin Andrew (30), Wheatfield Mews, Lancaster. Assault. Community order – curfew for six months with electronic tag and rehabilitation activity. Restraining order made. Comp £100. Costs £170. -