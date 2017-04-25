Court listings 25/04/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates:

AINSLEY, Peter Lewis (47), no fixed abode. Drunk and disorderly. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £20.

BALDERSTONE, Ian (42), Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly x2. Failed to surrender to custody. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £20.

BENNETT, Victoria, Parliament Street, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £120, costs £130.

BLAND, Suzanne (42), Bellfield Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

BOLTON, Joshua Robert (18), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Breached community order. Fined £5. Order varied to include curfew for eight weeks.

BURROWS, Shaun William (43), no fixed abode. Shoplifting. Six month conditional discharge, costs £20.

BYRAM, William (44), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

CLARKSON, Declan Stuart (22), Broadway Road, Lancaster. Failed to comply with supervision order. Twenty hours unpaid work, costs £30.

CORBETT, Jimmy Lee (25), Brindle Mews, Lancaster. Driving whilst disqualified. No insurance. Community order with 100 hours unpaid work. Costs £170, 14 month driving ban.

CUFFE, Zacchary Seamus (23), Chestnut Grove, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £200, compensation £50, costs £115.

DOHERTY, Kelly, Central Avenue, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £200, costs £80.

FARRELL, Stephen Andrew (40), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

GREEN, Joshua Mark (18), King Street, Morecambe. Possession of cannabis. Fined £80, costs £115. Drugs forfeited and destroyed.

HARVEY, Claire, Kilnbank Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £30, costs £30.

HUGHES, Daniel (27), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Had a blade in a public place. Failed to stop after an accident. Drug driving x3. Committed to prison for 27 weeks suspended for 12 months. Drug treatment. Rehab activity – unpaid work for 120 hours within the next 12 months. Costs £200. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

HUGHES, Robert Lee (30), Ullswater Avenue, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

JOHNSON, Keith (54), Netherlands Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

JOHNSON, Lydia Jane (23), Willow Lane, Lancaster. Shoplifting x4. Compensation £252.99. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

MAHER, Johnathan (46), Park Road, Lancaster. Deposited waste in breach of environmental permit. Failed to take all reasonable measures to prevent disposal of waste in breach of Environment Act. Fined £400, compensation £104, costs £1,040.

MCGINLEY, Kellyann, Clarendon Road, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £400, costs £140.

MCQUAID, Vicky Elizabeth (33), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Theft. Twelve weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Three month curfew. Compensation £59.05. Taking a moped without consent. Driving a vehicle without insurance. Driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Compensation £250, costs £115, six penalty points. Twelve weeks prison suspended for 12 months.

NEWSHAM, Margaret Eileen (47), Stanhope Avenue, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Commission of a further offence whilst subject to conditional discharge x2. Fined £40, costs £30.

NEWSHAM, Paul Dean (38), Dallas Road, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £105.

RABBETT, Brendan, Central Avenue, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £200, costs £80.

REID, Brenda (62), Lancaster Road, Cabus. Assault. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £300, costs £115.

RICKARDS, James Johyn (24), Broadway, Lancaster. Possessed knife in public place. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £20.

SHARPE, Katrina Marie (36), Redcar Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £60, costs £130.

SHUTE, David Jonathan (51), Myrtle Grove, Heysham. Owned a dog which was dangerously out of control in a public place and injured another person. Compensation £1,500, costs £170. Unless dog, tan coloured Presna Canario (Spanish mastiff), is kept under proper control – 1 be muzzled at all times when in public, 2 be on a lead at all times when in public, 3 under control of an adult at all times, 4 if left in the car alone muzzled and restrained, it must be destroyed.

SINGLETON, James Daniel (30), Westgate, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fined £175, compensation £375, costs £115.

SOWDEN, Nicholas Stafford Eric (38), Balmoral Road, Lancaster. Assault. Restraining order. Fined £60, costs £130.

SUCHARCZUK, Krzysztof (28), Central Drive, Morecambe. Breached community order. Dealt with for original offence of burglary. Community order revoked. Fined £300.

THOMPSON, Niall Jordan (20), Laburnum Grove, Lancaster. Assault. Twelve months conditional discharge. Costs £20.

WALKDEN, Robert (48), Beech Avenue, Galgate. Fishing otherwise than in accordance with licence. Fined £85, costs £157.

WALKER, Daley James (37), Euston Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order – community order revoked. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for six months for original offence of assault.