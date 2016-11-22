Court listings 22/11/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BAILEY, Joanne (45), Low Road, Middleton. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

BLEASDALE, Dane Harry (24), no fixed abode. Theft x2. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Compensation £60.

CARBERRY, Vaughan (29), no fixed abode. Failed to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison. Fined £40. Possession of cannabis. Twelve months conditional discharge. Costs £20. Drugs forfeited.

CARDWELL, Scott Michael (32), Ruskin Drive, Morecambe. Assault. Non-payment of fine – further time to pay x2. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. Compensation £50, fined £100, costs £170.

DUNCAN, Michael Thomas (22), Dale Street, Lancaster. Breached community order. Order to continue. Fined £40.

HILTON, Ben Robert (22), Caton Road, Lancaster. Possession of cannabis. Insufficient tyre tread on vehicle. Fined £160, costs £115, three penalty points. Drugs forfeited and destroyed.

JACKSON, Aaron Thomas (20), Brentlea Crescent, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £165, costs £115, 13 month driving ban.

MCGONNELL, Shaun Robert (19), Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

SHUTTLEWORTH, Dominic Thomas (24), Primrose Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

SMITH, Edward Robert (28), Euston Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Assault. Community order. Restraining order. Fined £50, compensation £500, costs £85.

SMITH, Matthew James (25), Westgate, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Compensation £390.

SPENCER, Maria, Melrose Street, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school regularly. Fined £440, costs £144.