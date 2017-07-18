Court listings 18/07/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
ADDY, Wayne Christopher (23), Royds Avenue, Heysham. Driving without insurance. Driving whilst disqualified. Community order with eight week curfew. Costs £170. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
ANDERSON, Matthew William (34), Lord Street, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £215, costs £115, 10 points on licence.
BASTEY, Stephen Granville (30), Glentworth Road West, Morecambe. Possession of Class A drug. Fined £120, costs £115. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.
BLANEY, Donna (31), Harewood Avenue, Lancaster. Application for an order for destruction of a dog. Order made that unless an exemption is obtained within two months of this order the dog Bailey shall be destroyed. Costs £733.
BOYLE, Stephen (60), Tibicar Drive West, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £80, costs £30, 10 points on licence.
COULTON, Daemond Hinde (44), Cleveleys Avenue, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £40, costs £105, three penalty points.
COULTON, Lee William (35), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100.
COWSILL, Stephen (43), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting x2. Possession of knife. Twelve months conditional discharge. Costs £20, compensation £60.19.
DEAN, Paul Antony (23), Noel Road, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £80, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drug driving. Fined £120. Disqualified from driving for three years.
DIXON, Gareth James (35), Ennerdale Close, Lancaster. Harassment. Community order, curfew with electronic monitoring. Restraining order. Compensation £50, costs £170.
DONALDSON, Christopher, Greenfinch Way, Heysham. Application for forfeiture of seized cash. Order made.
EVE, Stephen (52), Quernmore Road, Lancaster. Caused unnecessary suffering to a dog x5. Disqualified from keeping, owning or dealing with any kind of animal for five years. Twelve weeks jail suspended for 12 months. Costs £365, 60 hours unpaid work.
GRAHAM, Daniel Alan (31), West End Road, Morecambe. Assault. Community order, curfew with electronic monitoring. Compensation £100, costs £170.
GRAHAM, David Nicholas (42), Maylands Square, Morecambe. Harassment x2. Community order, curfew with electronic monitoring. Restraining order. Compensation £100, costs £140.
HARRISON, Michael John (40), Globe Drive, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Forty-five days suspended prison sentence.
HUTCHINSON, Christopher (37), Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £80, costs £20.
ILEY, Adam Lee (29), New Street, Halton. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
JACKSON, Stephen John (27), Gardner Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Assault. Fined £307, compensation £150.
LEDWITH, Amanda (45), Hala Road, Lancaster. Assaulted a PC. Community order with eight week curfew. Compensation £100, costs £170.
LEDWITH, Geoffrey (49), Hala Road, Lancaster. Assaulted a PC x2. Community order with eight week curfew. Compensation £75, costs £170.
LEVEY, James Kieran (27), Stoney Lane West, Clifton Hill, Forton. Drink driving. Drug driving. Community order made, rehabilitation activity for 15 days. Fined £30, costs £170. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.
MAJE, Sujauddin (26), Blades Street, Lancaster. No insurance. Fined £405, costs £125, one week driving ban.
MARWOOD, Alan Neal (54), Windermere Road, Bolton-le-Sands. Drink driving. Fined £602, costs £145. Disqualified from driving for 13 months.
MOLYNEUX, Curtis Jordan (27), Euston Road, Morecambe. Kept child away from responsible person. Community order made, rehabilitation for 10 days. Fined £20, costs £170.
SMITH, John Andrew (31), Peel Avenue, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £290, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
SMITH, Luke (23), Dallam Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to identify a driver. Fined £162, costs £30, six penalty points.
WHITAKER, Joshua James (19), Kepple Lane, Garstang. Drug driving x2. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 18 months.
WILSON, Liam William (28), Beaumont Place, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £350, costs £120. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.