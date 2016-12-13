Court listings 13/12/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates:

BURNS, Jack (19), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. To be detained in courthouse.

BURBA, Daniel Joshua (23), Morecambe. Assault. Compensation £100, costs £70.

DWYER, Gary Martin (35), Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage/child neglect. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Twelve month restraining order. Fined £20, compensation £150.

EVANS, Danny (18), Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving a motorbike without headgear. Dangerous driving. No insurance. Community order with six week curfew. Costs £85, 12 month driving ban.

FARLING, Stephen John (42), Battismore Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £455, costs £80, disqualified for 18 months.

HOLT, Philip Anthony (46), Langdale Road, Lancaster. Dishonestly caused waste or diversion of electricity. Fined £60, costs £105.

HOWE, Kieron Sean (23), Acre Moss Lane, Morecambe. Drug possession x3. Fined £200, costs £105, drugs forfeited.

MACURA, Alexander (62), Lancaster. Theft. Exposed genitals. Costs £170, fined £30.

NIGRO, Lorenzo (19), St Leonard’s Gate, Lancaster. Obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £105.

RENSHAW, Macauley Jordan (18), Mariners View, Bridge Lane, Lancaster. Theft x3. Community order for 18 months with 220 hours unpaid work. Twenty-six weeks prison suspended for 18 months. Compensation £300.

ROBINSON, Thomas Anthony (30), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. No insurance. Fined £120, costs £20, six points on licence.

RODGERS, Jamie Kieran (24), Bateman Grove, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £300, costs £115, disqualified for 18 months.

SMITH, Sylvia Elizabeth (35), Broadway, Skerton, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £60, disqualified from driving for 12 months.