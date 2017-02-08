Court listings 07/02/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ALLEN, Paul (51), Ousby Avenue, Morecambe. Resisted a PC in the execution of her duty. Fined £185, costs £115, compensation £50.

BIDDULPH, Darren Justin (47), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Theft x2. Breached a conditional discharge. Community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. Compensation £50, costs £85.

CROFT, David Anthony (37), Easington, Scale Hall Farm, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Breached a suspended sentence order. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £105. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks prison suspended for 21 months.

DOYLE, Daniel William (24), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £40.

KENNEDY, Liam James (27), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £160.

KNOWLES, Reece Edward (45), Kentmere Grove, Morecambe. Dangerous driving/drink driving. Twelve weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Costs £865, 24 month driving ban.

MACLACHLAN, David (41), Sulby Drive, Lancaster. Failed to give specimen of blood. Fined £173, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

MCCORMICK, Gary Palmer (39), Gardner Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x6. Failed to surrender to custody. Community order with rehabilitation. Costs £85.

MCMAHON, Thomas (46), Grafton Road, Heysham. Theft. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £40, costs £85.

PARKINSON, Dean (34), Leinster Court, Lancaster. Assault. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Restraining order for two years. Costs £370.

PODD, Lisa Marie (34), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Theft. Original offence in respect of community order x5. Conviction of offence whilst under community order. Compensation £90. Community order made with rehabilitation activity for 20 days.

PYE, Jordan Bradley (21), Queen Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

QUINN, John Gordon (36), Gregory’s Court, Lancaster. Drink driving. Used threatening words or behaviour. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £660, costs £310, 32 months driving ban.

REAY, Dave (45), Hadrian Road, Morecambe. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Fined £660, costs £151, six penalty points.

RICHARDSON, Mark Anthony (52), Low Demesne Close, Ingleton. Failed to notify the DWP of a change in circumstances. Fined £120, costs £30.

SMITH, Anthony (51), Albert Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue.

STOREY, Scott (36), Sefton Road, Heysham. Drink driving. Driving without insurance. Driving without licence. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

SUNTER, John (69), Hala Square, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £180, costs £115, 14 months driving ban.

SWITHENBANK, Paul (50), Marlborough Road, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Twelve months conditional discharge.

TINSLEY, Daniel David (39), West Street, Morecambe. Breached community order. Fined £20. Breached suspended sentence. Fined £20.