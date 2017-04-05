Court listings 04/04/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BARRACLOUGH, Lee (31), Clare Road, Lancaster. Possession of a blade in a public place. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation requirement for 15 days, costs £115, army-style knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

BIDDULPH, Darren Justin (47), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x6, breached conditional discharge. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, compensation £302.89.

BUCKLEY, Darren Peter (42), Barrows Lane, Heysham. Fraud by fale representation x 2. Fine £612, compensation £3,030, costs £330.

BUTLER, Jamie (25), King Street, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Breached community order. Order revoked and new order made. Further time to pay fine ordered.

COOPER, Sam Richard (25), Water Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Dangerous driving. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No insurance. Community order with 12 week curfew. 15 month driving ban, Compensation £625.

CUFFE, Seamus Junior (18), Chesnut Grove, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

EARLE, Brendan Joseph (42), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour. Fined £969, costs £396.

FELL, Graham (52), Whalley Road, Lancaster. Assault. Fined £40, compensation £50, costs £115.

HOWARD, Ryan Robert (28), Heysham Road, Morecambe. Assault. Breached suspended sentence. Two year restraining order. Fined £54, costs £30.

KEARNS, Christopher Craig (44), Rose Street, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Condition discharge for 12 months, costs £105.

NEWSHAM, Margaret Eileen (47), Stanhope Avenue, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Commission of a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge X2. Fined £40, costs £30.

PARKISON, Steven John (39), Kensington Road, Morecambe. Assault x2, criminal damage. Fined £40, compensation £55, costs £115.

POWELL, Paul Anthony (50), Ridge Lane, Lancaster. Driving without wearing seatbelt. Fined £140. Costs £80.

SALES, Donna (41), Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. To be detained in the courthouse until court rises or pay fine.

STONEBANKS, Christopher (34), Blades Street, Lancaster. Compensation £1,592.

WHYTE, Kristian (33), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Failed to return to prison. Six months prison, costs £115.

WILKINSON, Nicole Simone (38), Melbourne Road, Lancaster. Theft, offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge, non-payment of fine. Conditional discharge for six months, costs £20.

WOOFE, John James, (45), c/o Homeless Action, Edward Street, Lancaster. Breached supervision requirements. Fine £40.