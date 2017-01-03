Court listings 03/01/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BELL, Carley (38), Vale Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Compensation £43.98.

BUTLER, Jamie Lee (25), Albert Street, Mill Head, Carnforth. Breached conditional discharge, breached non-molestation order. Community order with 40 hours unpaid work, 12 month restraining order.

DIXON, Simon (44), Queen Street, Morecambe. Possession of class B drug. Fined £70. Costs £115. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

GARWOOD, Leon Paul (28), Cleveleys Avenue, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

HAUGHEY, Robert (56), Skipton Street, Morecambe. Drink driving, no insurance, no test certificate. Fined £240, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

KIRTON, Neil Christopher (35), Arnside Crescent, Morecambe. Breached a restraining order. Breached a conditional discharge x 2. Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirement. Restraining order varied. Costs £85.

MCCREADY, Paul (45), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Possession of Class A drug x 2. Fine £120, costs £115. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

MEDLEY, Catherine Ann (31), Coltsfoot Walk, Morecambe. Possession of Class A drug x 2. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £105.

MILAD, Mohamed MM (34), Bowerham Road, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £80. Costs £20.

MOORE, Christopher Jamie (27), Regent Park Avenue, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £250, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

OROURKE, Michelle, Liam (42), Gardner Road, Skerton, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly, made off from a taxi without paying. Compensation £260, 12 month conditional discharge.

RENSHAW, Macauley (19), Mariners View, Lancaster. Theft of bike. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £20.

SERAFIN, Rafal (31), Marine Road Central, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

SHARPE, Kyle Alan Sugherland, 22, Cypress Close, Lancaster. Criminal damage, assaulted a PC. Fined £80, compensation £100, costs £115.

STEWART, Jamie Paul (26), Clarendon Road West, Morecambe. Breach of the peace. Bound over in the sum of £50 for 6 months.

STOYANOV, Stoyan Aleksandrov (45), Vale Road, Lancaster. Receiving stolen goods. Community order made - curfew for eight weeks with tag. Costs £360.

WALLACE, Patrick Joseph (49), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Shoplifting, failed to comply with community order. Four weeks in prison. Costs £115.

WILKINSON, Stephen Jordan (23), Gregson Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting, breached a conditional discharge. Resentenced for original offence of assault. Community order, costs £85.

WILSON, Laura (32), Brunton Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £275, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

WOOFF, John James (44), Regent Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting, breached conditional discharge. Fined £40, compensation £100, costs £30.

WORRALL, George Graham (26), Marine Road East, Morecambe. Failed to notify the DWP of a change in circumstance. Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirement. Costs £85.

YOUNG, Robert Ian (44). Westgate, Morecambe. Criminal damage, breached conditional discharge. Six months conditional discharge. Fined £80. £70 compensation. £20 costs.