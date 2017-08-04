CCTV appeal to trace man after Morecambe burglary

Police are appealing for help in identifying the man in this picture.

They would like to speak to him in connection with a burglary at an address on Regent Road during the evening of Saturday July 29.

If you can help please e-mail 607@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote crime WB1706973.

Even better if the chap in the picture wants to contact police or come and see them at Morecambe Police Station that would be great.