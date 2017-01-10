CCTV appeal after supermarket self-service theft

Police have launched an appeal for information following a theft at a Morecambe supermarket.

The incident happened at the Asda supermarket on Ovangle Road on 1 December, say police.

According to police, a person requested £20 cashback at a self-service till, left the money by accident in the till and returned to find the money missing.

On a post to their Facebook page Morecambe police say: "We are looking to identify the women in this picture. We need to speak to her regarding a theft at the Asda on Ovangle Road. If you know who this is, then give us a call on 01524 596 986 or call '101' and quote crime number WB1609895."