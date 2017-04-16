Beware of office calls from scammers

Businesses are being warned of a new telephone scam which is currently targeting offices throughout the UK.

The scam involves a business receiving a call from a person (usually a male) claiming to be a local police officer. He begins by asking for a company director by name and then asks a series of questions about whether or not there have been any problems with anti-social behaviour in the area lately.

The caller goes on to ask whether or not the business will be continuing to support a local police community publication with a small donation. An apparent “colleague” of the caller then calls within ten minutes of the original call asking for payment.

Kris Hicks of CPR Call Blocker is urging businesses in Lancashire to be wary of unsolicited calls.