Beware of HMRC scam doing rounds

Action Fraud is warning people once again of scammers contacting victims claiming to be from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) that trick people into paying bogus debts and taxes.

Victims are being contacted in a variety of methods by fraudsters claiming to be from HMRC and are being told they owe an outstanding debt.

One victim from Lancaster, who does not wish to be named, received six phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be from HMRC.

He said he was threatened with legal action for non-payment of taxes or not calling the number back within two days of rec eiving the message.

Methods fraudsters use:

n Spoofed calls: Fraudsters cold call victims using a spoofed number and convince them that they owe unpaid tax to HMRC.

n Voicemails: Fraudsters leave victims automated voicemails saying that they owe HMRC unpaid taxes. When victims call back on the number provided, they are told that there is a warrant out in their name and if they don’t pay, the police will arrest them

n Text messages: They may also use text messages that ask victims to urgently call back on the number provided. When victims call back, they are told that there is a case being built against them and they must pay immediately.

Report fraud to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.