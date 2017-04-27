Beware of Facebook identity fraudsters

Fraudsters need just three pieces of personal information to steal your identity, most of which can be found on your Facebook profile.

All it takes is your name, date of birth and address for fraudsters to steal your identity and access your bank accounts, take out loans or take out mobile phones in your name.

Recent YouGov research from Equifax has revealed that a high proportion of social media users risk identity theft by giving fraudsters easy access to this type of personal information.

Even if you don’t publically show your age on your Facebook profile, fraudsters can still work out your age from people wishing you well on your timeline.

Once they have your date of birth, they can find out where you live too.

You should review your privacy settings and ensure you are not revealing too much. Report any fraud to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.