Attack on disabled man in Morecambe may have been filmed on phone

Two teenagers who attacked a vulnerable man in Morecambe may have filmed the assault on a mobile phone.

Police are appealing for information about the attack on the 43-year-old man as he was walking from Morecambe town centre with his partner.

As the pair were between Queen Square flats on Station Road and Morecambe Bay Primary School on Euston Road, they were approached by two teenagers who began to verbally abuse them.

The victim was punched and slapped to the face before they attempted to kick him in the groin area.

The pair then followed the victim and his partner as they made their way to the bus stop. He suffered cuts and bruises and swelling to his face as a result of the attack.

It is thought that the incident was filmed on a mobile phone.

The male attacker is described as white, aged in his late teens, approximately 5ft 7in with black hair and a goatee beard. He was described as wearing a red or burgundy t-shirt or jacket, jeans and had a red baseball cap on backwards.

The female attacker is described as white, large build, aged around 15 or 16 years old with long blonde hair that was tied up. She was described as wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans and was wearing hoop earrings.

PC Natalie Craddock of Lancaster Police said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a vulnerable man and his partner. The fact that this incident was potentially filmed on a mobile phone makes it all the more shocking and we believe that the couple may have been targeted because of their disabilities.

“Our enquiries are on-going to find the two people responsible and if anyone was in the area at the time and recognises the descriptions of the offenders we would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.”

The attack happened at 9.40pm on Saturday, April 8.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1703256.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.