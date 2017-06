Police are appealing for information about a missing man.

Linnley Caulcrick, 28, was last in contact on June 20 at around 9am.

He is described as Afro-Caribbean, with short, black hair, and is deaf.

Police believe he may be or may have been in the Lancaster area.

Linnley is from Kendal.

Police are concerned for his welfare and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch via 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.