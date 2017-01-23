Crash on Bay Gateway junction

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on The Bay Gateway junction.

A purple DS3 Citroën collided with an ambulance rapid response vehicle on Sunday night.

The crossroads at McDonalds on Morecambe Road was blocked whilst fire crews, North West Ambulance service and police attended at around 9.10pm.

There was a diversion in place along Morecambe Road and the Bay Gateway West Bound remained closed until 11.40pm last night. There is no information regarding injuries of the people involved who were taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.