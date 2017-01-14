Comedian Roy Chubby Brown brings show to Morecambe

Britain’s lewdest, crudest and boldest comedian, Roy Chubby Brown, is set to entertain audiences in Morecambe.

Best known for his risqué humour and patchwork clown suit, the Yorkshire-born comedian is renowned for his old-school cheekiness and irreverent observations.

Roy Chubby Brown.

Brown has made more than 1,000 live appearances and performed in front of 1.5 million fans in a stand-up career spanning more than 40 years.

Equipped with his trademark flying helmet, pilot goggles and vivid tailoring, Brown fans of his brand of humour say he never ceases to provide an evening as animated as his appearance.

Every aspect of the self-confessed “old school comic” exudes tradition; from his clownish appearance, to his music-hall singing and dancing routines.

Roy Chubby Brown began performing his own stand-up in Stoke on Trent in 1976, where his talents were identified by comedy veteran, Bernard Manning. In celebration of the four decades since his solo comedy debut, Roy Chubby Brown will be celebrating growing old disgracefully with a 27-date national tour.

Roy Chubby Brown Live will appear at The Platform, in Morecambe on Saturday March 4. The show is for 18+.

Tickets cost £20 and they are available from the Platform box office on 01524 582 803 or by visiting the website at www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/the-platform.