City-based agent scoops top national awards

Lancaster-based accommodation agent Citybase Apartments and sister brand SilverDoor have walked away with a handful of awards at the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers Awards 2016.

SilverDoor was awarded Corporate Business of the Year and was also ‘highly commended’ in the Team of the Year and Industry Breakthrough and Innovation categories.

SilverDoor and Citybase commercial director, Stuart Winstone, said: “We’re delighted to have been recognised by the ASAP as the Business of the Year.

“With the acquisition of Citybase Apartments, and the launch of our APAC headquarters in Singapore, 2016 has been the most momentous year in SilverDoor’s history.

“I’m so proud of the SilverDoor and Citybase Apartments team who have come together and achieved so much over the past year, and continue to deliver the best possible service to our property partners and clients.”

The awards, which were held at the Museum of London, are the highlight of the serviced apartment calendar.

They were followed by the ASAP Convention, which was attended by more than 400 delegates.