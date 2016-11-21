Chorley 21-47 Carnforth

Carnforth travelled to Chorley for a Raging Bull North West Leagues - Division 3 North clash on Saturday, and the visitors came away with a 47-21 victory.

Carnforth took a 10th minute lead when their supporting winger claimed his first try of the season, and Dave Hones extended their early advantage, going over in the corner and Mathew Short converted.

Hones was again allowed to break through before scoring his second of the game, Short again converting, and on the stroke of half time it was Mathew Short who touched down after being put through a gap by Jason Short, which was again converted, to make the half time score 26-0.

Chorley pulled a try back three minutes into the second half, but following an excellent off-load Mathew Short went over for his second try of the game, the conversion making the score 33-7. Chorley again responded well and a pushover try gave them a glimmer of hope but with 12 minutes to go Mathew Short completed his hat-trick with a superb jinking run from half way to score a fine try, which was converted once more.

Carnforth looked to finish the game strongly and with five minutes to go a well worked move involving Matti Davenport from the line out saw them go over for another try, again Short added the two extras.

Chorley had the final say with a powerful break from their second row, which was also converted to make it 47-21 to Carnforth.