Chemical reaction for Morecambe couple

A diamond couple from Morecambe are celebrating 60 years of marriage this week.

Fred and Bunty Schofield, who live in Ashfield Drive, met in the cafe at Storey’s Technical College in Lancaster.

Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/17 Fred and Bunty Schofield celebrate their Diamond Wedding at their Morecambe home

Fred, now 88, was studying electrical engineering, and Bunty, 83, was studying chemistry.

Fred said there was immediate chemistry between them, and they started a relationship, resulting in their marriage two years later on June 8, 1957.

They were married at Greaves Methodist Church in Lancaster, and the choir from Clarence Street Church in Morecambe, where Fred sang, provided choral music at the wedding. The couple honeymooned in Austria.

Fred worked at the Morecambe Corporation Electricity Department, based in Woodhill Lane, before he did his National Service with the Royal Navy.

He returned to Morecambe, and re-joined the organisation, which had become the North West Electricity Board, where he worked until retirement as a customer service supervisor.

Bunty was an industrial chemist, and worked at both Williamsons and Lansil in Lancaster.

Fred was also a tenor singer, performing at concerts in the Morecambe area, and he was the winner of the famed Morecambe Rose Bowl in the mid 1970s.

He was also a football league referee.

Fred is still chair of the Morecambe Men’s Committee, and he is also chair of Morecambe Bay Probus Club, as well as being a past master of the Morecambe Masonic Lodge.

Bunty is a member of Lancaster Soroptomists.

The couple enjoy visiting other countries, and have been on a number of cruises recently.

Fred and Bunty celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with friends and family at Morecambe Golf Club on Sunday.

They also renewed their vows at the Church of the Ascension in Torrisholme.

Fred said the secret to a long and happy relationship was to agree with your wife, even though she’s not always right, and vice versa.

The couple are celebrating their anniversary with a visit to Lake Garda and Venice in Italy, followed by a cruise around Montenegro and the Greek Islands.