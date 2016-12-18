Charity foundation awards £5k cash windfall to mill

The Ecology Building Society Charitable Foundation has awarded £5,000 to Halton Mill to support the renovation of a lift shaft.

Halton Mill is a not-for-profit low-carbon mixed use community resource which includes individual and co-working workspaces, artists’ and yoga studios as well as a social enterprise café. The grant award will contribute towards the refurbishment of the existing lift shaft, which forms a crucial part of the project to install a lift and widen the accessibility of the mill to more people with disabilities.

Fiona Frank, director and operations manager of Green Elephant Cooperative which runs Halton Mill, said: “The renovation will be a key milestone in our continued eco-renovation of Halton Mill.”