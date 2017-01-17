Cats Protection charity shop in Morecambe shuts down

A successful charity shop in the heart of the West End of Morecambe has closed down.

The Cats Protection shop on Regent Road not only sold goods at a reasonable price, it was also a valuable information and educational centre about Cats Protection’s work and aims, said one customer.

Acting area co-ordinator Eileen Evans said: “We opened the shop four or five years ago and fought tooth and nail to open it. Our money from the shop goes to treat cats in our area.

“Head office want us to turn it into a charity shop with a paid manager and paid staff and we said no because we like what we do now with volunteers. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. “

Lorna Fallon, Cats Protection’s retail and trading Manager, said: “Cats Protection had been renting its shop in Morecambe on a lease which was due to expire in March 2017 and was never intended to be permanent. Before renewing any shop lease, we will always consider whether this is the best thing for the charity.

“The decision to move the shop’s location has been based on the amount of money needed to upgrade the shop to our standard specification and comply with Health and Safety, as well as the potential benefits of relocating to a busier location in order to future-proof the branch’s investment.

“The Morecambe shop supports our Lancaster & Morecambe Branch and we believe that by moving to an area with higher foot-fall on or close to the High Street, we can enhance trade and ultimately raise more funds and awareness for the branch and its vital cat care work. We see the move as a real opportunity to build upon the branch’s work and reputation and to raise even more funds for them. This would be a more effective use of the charity’s money and would result in more cats being helped.

“We very much value the work of the shop volunteers in raising vital funds, as well as providing a much-needed source of education and information.

“Please rest assured that the branch will continue to operate and the shop move will not impact on cat welfare in the area. We will be working with the branch over the coming weeks to explore opportunities to set up another shop in the town and to identify other potential sources of income.”