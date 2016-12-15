Car smashes into house in Lancaster

The occupants of a house in Lancaster got a rude awakening when a car smashed into their front porch in the early hours of the morning.

Police said the incident occured at around 2.40am on Thursday December 15 in Firbank Road.

The black Volvo S40 came off the road, went over a grass verge and ploughed into the house.

Fire crews from Lancaster attended the scene, reporting that the occupants of the property were “very shocked”.

There were no injuries and no-one has been arrested.

Fire crews helped to make the damage stable, and Lancaster City Council has been notified.