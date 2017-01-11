Can you steer a canoe to help the aging population?

Age UK Lancashire is inviting people to join its 25-mile canoe challenge to help raise much needed funds for the charity.

Due to its popularity the canoe challenge has become a regular event in the charity’s calendar and organisers are hoping this year will become the biggest and best yet.

Participants will begin the challenge in Preston and make their way north along the Lancaster canal, completing the 25 mile course in Lancaster itself.

The event takes place on Saturday March 18.

David Ward, fund-raising manager, said: “We are delighted to be organising this event again after two really successful years. With the support of local groups we are able to make this one even bigger. We are hoping to encourage people of all abilities to sign up to take part and help us raise money. We are providing a free practice session the weekend before the event for people to come along and get the hang of it before the main event. “It is a very tough challenge and participants will require a reasonable level of stamina. The course can take anywhere between six and nine hours to complete so it’s no easy ride. I can vouch for that personally having done it myself.”

People wishing to sign up to the event are encouraged to do so as soon as possible due the limited spaces available. The canoes seat two people. There is a minimum of two people per team. To share the distance between more people then this can be arranged.

David Ward added: “I would encourage anyone looking to get fit or wanting to do something a bit different to get involved with family, friends or work colleagues. We have a full support crew along the canal and all the equipment and expertise is provided, so you can rest assured that you are in good hands and will have a great day”.

The event is free to enter with each participant expected to raise a minimum of £100 per person for the charity. All of the money raised stays in Lancashire and goes directly towards helping vulnerable older people to cope with a variety of situations they are faced with including loneliness, health and wellbeing.

To sign up or to find out more contact David Ward on 01257 444410 or email dward@ageuklancs.org.uk