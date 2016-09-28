New operations manager will focus on firm’s growth

A Halton-based specialist wood and coal fuel firm has created a new role within its expanding team, bringing on board an experienced wood fuel expert from Cumbria as its new operations manager.

Oli Coupland has joined Logs Direct from Cumbrian-based business, Lakes Biomass.

His remit will be to grow the locally-sourced side of Logs Direct’s wood fuel business, managing a team of three and working alongside Stephen Talbot, a familiar face to many in the fire and fireplaces and wood and coal fuel sector.

Oli, who lives in Staveley, will be both out on the road, meeting timber suppliers and merchants, but also working hands-on and helping to run the production process. He said: “My goal is help the business grow and be the best in its field. I am looking forward to working within a thriving business and an enthusiastic team. I shall also be assisting with the important task of educating customers on why selecting quality firewood, with the correct moisture content, is essential, if they wish to run wood burners, open fires or wood-fired pizza ovens.

“I shall also be helping to develop new specialist woods for cooking and burning, which will enable Logs Direct to maintain its impressive growth.”