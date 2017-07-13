Motor group in key land deal

Land off Mellishaw Lane previously used by flytippers to dump fridges and household rubbish has been bought by Cox Motor Group to be developed.

The motor dealership group has completed the purchase of land adjacent to its Lancaster Volkswagen car dealership in an exciting multi million pound deal.

Managing director David Cox said: “We’ve been developing and expanding our Volkswagen facility on Mellishaw Lane in Morecambe since 2014 and when the remaining eight acres adjacent to our site came up for sale we decided to go for it.

“Of course the opening of the Bay Gateway linking Heysham to the M6 is an absolute game changer.

“The first phase of our development is to build two new road junctions, site infrastructure and a 15,000 sq ft head office and after sales facility.

“We then plan to develop the remaining seven or so acres of the site for individual clients for a variety of uses including trade counter, fast food and business start-ups. Although these are only indicative ideas and we’d consider many other uses.

“Lancaster Planning Department has been very helpful in all our recent applications.”

In addition to their 11 motor dealerships in the north west, Cox Motor Group has been developing a property portfolio and this latest move would seem like a natural progression.