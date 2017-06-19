Morecambe’s Polo Tower is being taken down

Morecambe’s Polo Tower is being dismantled bit by bit by contractors who started work today, Monday.

Site manager Neil Roberts told The Visitor: “The crane is all set up and we are starting to cut the polo tubing.”

Favourable weather conditions have helped the demolition go smoothly this week.

The Polo Tower was scheduled to come down last Monday, June 12, but due to high winds, work had to be called off.

The work to dismantle the tower, which used to be part of Frontierland, but was most recently used as a phone mast, is expected to take five days.