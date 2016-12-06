Gas alert at Lancashire nuclear plant

An alert was sparked at Heysham 2 power station in Lancashire today after hydrogen was detected on site​

​Operators EDF Energy said staff ​at the nuclear plant ​were “mustered” as a precaution.

There was no evacuation and staff retu​rned to work.

Around 520 full time EDF Energy employees plus over 250 full time contract partners work at the site.

AN EDF spokesman said: “A small amount of clean hydrogen was detected at Heysham 2. The site carried out a muster of its staff, as per its usual arrangements, with everyone safely accounted for.”