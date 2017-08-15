Free solar eclipse glasses in memory of ‘Overton’s little scientist’

A businessman is giving away solar eclipse glasses for free to anyone travelling to America during the eclipse on August 21

Jonathan Higginson of Overton, who lost his son George Higginson, known as Overton’s little scientist, in a road traffic accident in 2009, has been raising money for an observatory at Williamson Park in Lancaster in George’s memory.

In 2015 George’s family donated 28,000 pairs of eclipse safety glasses to schoolsin the north west for the solar eclipse on March 20, 2015. Sales of solar eclipse glasses have gone towards George’s Telescope Appeal, which now stands at £43,000.

Jonathan said: “You will still be able to view the eclipse from the UK but not as much as in America.

“If anyone is travelling to the US up to August 21, I have left 50 pairs of glasses at Morecambe Visitor Centre, 50 pairs of glasses at Lancaster and some pairs at The Visitor office in Morecambe where they can be picked up for free.”

George would have celebrated his 18th birthday yesterday, August 14.

Visit georgetelescope.com/fundraising to donate.