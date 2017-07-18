‘Brilliant’ Mod music night at Morecambe Winter Gardens

The Mods were on the march in Morecambe at the weekend and the Winter Gardens was the perfect stage.

The grand old theatre was the venue for Modfest at the Beach – a night of live music starring some of the biggest bands of the UK Mod scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Modfest At The Beach held at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe.

Saturday night’s event featured Secret Affair, famed for their Top 20 hits ‘Time for Action’ and ‘My World’ and The Lambrettas who scored a 1980 Top 10 smash with ‘Poison Ivy’.

Compere was Jennie Matthias of 1980s girl group The Belle Stars who also sang with the Manchester Ska Foundation.

Organiser Kim Smith said the event was “tremendous, a brilliant night”.