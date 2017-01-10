Brexit supporters send Christmas cards to Lancaster MP

The Lancaster MP received Christmas cards with a Brexit twist this year.

Cat Smith was sent cards by pro-Leavers urging her to continue to support the process of leaving the European Union.

Cat Smith.

Around 500 people signed cards in a campaign organised by Change Britain, a group dedicated to ensuring the Government takes Britain out of the EU.

Campaigners had stalls in Lancaster and outside Ms Smith’s constituency office in Fleetwood. Volunteers organised similar campaign days in around 50 other towns and cities.

Ms Smith was one of 461 MPs who on December 7 backed Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to start Britain’s two-year EU exit in March.

She also voted in favour of a Labour motion saying the Prime Minister must publish her Brexit plan before that happens.

A spokesperson from Change Britain said: “The spirit of Change Britain is to maintain pressure on our MPs to keep them focused on Brexit and trigger Article 50 as soon as possible. There is nothing to stop her changing her mind and she is a Remainer.

“This is part of a national campaign across Britain and is targeted towards all of our MPs irrespective of their party. Change Britain wants MPs like Cat Smith to support the constituents of our area, who voted for Brexit.”

Ms Smith, who voted to remain in the EU referendum vote in June 2016, said: “The Government’s appeal is currently before Supreme Court, therefore much remains unclear and it is far from certain whether there will be a vote on Article 50 in the House of Commons or not.

“However, I believe that following the referendum result the Government has a mandate to commence negotiations to leave the European Union but I do not believe it has one to negotiate a deal which puts jobs, businesses and our economy at risk.”

“I, along with Labour colleagues, am therefore calling on the Government to publish the basic terms of their Brexit negotiations and to put these terms to a vote in Parliament. Labour have held several debates in Parliament on this matter demanding that the government set out its plans before triggering Article 50. In response the government was forced to accept our calls to set out its plans before March 31, and allow Parliament and the public to scrutinise them properly.

“Labour also published 170 detailed questions for the government to answer about those plans. These questions cover the full range of issues around Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU, and the impact on the UK’s economy, public services and key sectors. They cover issues of vital local importance, such as jobs, immigration, workers’ rights, funding for local regions, education including higher education, health, transport and the environment. I will do all I can to seek answers to these questions and ensure that Parliament remains central in securing the best possible deal for the UK.”