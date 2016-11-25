Boxing: Skerton club ready for its home show

Skerton Boxing Club has a home show on Saturday, December 10 at The Carleton in Morecambe.

The Dugdale family will be out in force with the club’s Schoolboy champion John ‘Dynamite’ Dugdale in action with and his older brother Kalem returning in a title fight.

Also returning will be Robert Dugdale Jnr while Thomas Dugdale, 10, will make his debut.

The youngest member of the clan, seven-year-old Jobey, is currently in the kids’ class.

Also on the show, Sean Coxon will be defending his middleweight North West belt en route to competing in the Elite Men’s GB Championships before turning professional.

Other fighters making their debuts are Joe Lowther, Alfie Welch, Joseph Doran, Dinny Kelly, Wacky Gavin, John-Lee Sowerby, John-Lee Varey and Louis Smith with Jimmy Mason, Nelson Birchall, Leighton Birchall, Danny Robb, Frank Varey, Dec Smith, William Birchall and Shaun-Michael Varey also in action.

The Skerton boxers have been training at The Carleton on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6pm to 8pm.

Any new or former club members can attend the training sessions, all ages and abilities are welcome.

For more information call 07391 035345.