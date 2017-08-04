Bars will honour Morecambe FC legends

The main bar at Morecambe FC has been renamed in honour of two of the club’s favourite sons.

The downstairs bar will be renamed JB’s Bar in memory of club benefactor Joseph Barnes (JB) Christie and in tribute to current manager Jim Bentley.

The club also plans to build a new ‘Legends Bar’ behind the home terrace to celebrate the Shrimps’ stars of yesteryear.

Rod Taylor, club director, said it was a decision that the board unanimously agreed after consultation with fans.

He said: “We have been talking to fans about this for some time and had a few ideas.

“But the desire of supporters to recognise the club’s patron JB Christie and Jim Bentley was really clear and we are delighted to support this.

“Work will start soon on rebranding the bar to create a fantastic area that will have a real link with the club’s past and present.

“The board has been drawing up plans to put in an area behind the goal for fans which will be a major boost to our facilities.

“Again we asked for input from supporters and, thanks to their suggestions, this is going to be called the Legends Bar and will be an area where we will honour all those people who have played their part over the years to help the club.”

The main bar at Morecambe FC’s previous ground, Christie Park, was also named JB’s after Mr Christie.

Mr Christie was a wealthy businessman who retired to Morecambe and then in 1927 donated land to the football club for their ground.