The owner of Hedwig’s House Chicken Sanctuary in Hest Bank is appealing for donations of feed and bedding.

Tina Wilkinson has broken her wrist and sprained her ankle and is therefore unable to drive and raise funds at local car boots.

If you can help in any way visit http://hedwigshouse.co.uk/ways-to-donate-to-hedwigs-house/ and donate by phone or cheque.