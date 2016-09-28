American Football: Tornados are left in spin as Storm make history with first ever win

The Morecambe Bay Storm picked up their first ever win on Sunday as they overcame the Burnley Tornados in a game that went down to the wire.

The hosts, playing the second match in their history, won 38-35 at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club as they build towards possible league entry next year.

Head coach Scud Fairhurst said: “This was a tremendous effort by the team in only their second game.”

History was made in the first quarter as Joe Patterson scampered 30 yards for the Storm’s first ever touchdown.

Burnley hit back though with receiver Xavier Sutcliffe taking a pass to score before a drive up the middle made it 14-6 to the visitors.

McLennan got his first of the day in the second period of 15 with two turnover scores from Smith giving the home side a 26-14 half-time lead.

The Tornados got the first touchdown of the second period to reduce the arrears but a 70-yard kick-off return from Mark Baldwin set up McLennan’s next score to take the lead back out to 32-20.

The game continued to go back and forth, Burnley hitting back before McLennan’s 25-yard run completed his hat-trick and the Storm’s scoring, the hosts leading 38-27 entering the final quarter.

The Tornados then scored and were successful with a two-point conversion to set up a dramatic finale.

With the hosts attempting to run the clock down Burnley were left with just two plays to try and snatch victory which they were unable to do as the Storm held on, triumphing 38-35.